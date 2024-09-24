The St. Louis Blues announced today that 19-year-old forward Jakub Stancl has been assigned to the Kelowna Rockets for the 2024-25 season.

Stancl was picked in the fourth round by St. Louis with the 106th pick at the 2023 NHL Draft. He signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blues in June.

It’s expected that he will be in the lineup on Friday when the Rockets welcome the Victoria Royals to Prospera Place on Friday, September 27. Puck drop for Friday night’s contest is scheduled for 7:05 PM.