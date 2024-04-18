The Kelowna Rockets staved off elimination from the 2024 WHL Playoffs with a 2-1 victory over the Prince George Cougars at Prospera Place on Wednesday night.

After falling 4-3 1:22 into overtime the night before, Kelowna trailed 3-0 in their best of seven series against the Western Conference's top team and needed to win in order to keep their season going.

Rockets goaltender Jari Kykkanen earned the first star of the game after stopping 26 of the 27 shots he faced.

GAME SUMMARY

Scoreless though the first period, the Rockets broke the tie late in the second period with a pair of goals nearly four minutes apart to hold a two goal lead heading into the final period. Max Graham (4) centred a shot from the right faceoff circle that went off of a Cougar defenders stick and past Cougars starter Ty Young and into the net to put the Rockets on the board 15:14 into the middle stanza. Andrew Cristall from the top of the right faceoff circle dished it across to Caden Price at the left faceoff dot, who then passed it to Gabriel Szturc (6) in the slot to extend the Rockets lead with 48 seconds left on the clock.

Playing four-on-four hockey, the Rockets turned the puck over in the neutral zone. Hudson Thornton (3) from the top of the left faceoff circle ripped a shot past Jari Kykkanen to pull the Cougars within one with 3:23 to play in regulation.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Kelowna outshot Prince George 29-27

Both teams were 0/1 on the man advantage

The Cougars lead the best of seven series 3-1

UP NEXT

The Rockets will now head back to Prince George to face the Cougars in game five on Friday at 7:05 pm in a must win game.