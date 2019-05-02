On February 2, 2025, Kelowna RCMP received a report of a stolen fishing boat and trailer that occurred sometime the evening of January 31, 2025, from the driveway of a residence in the 3600-block of Weston Road.

The boat is described as a grey, black and white coloured 2021 Smoker Craft Osprey 172 sitting on a grey Smoker Craft trailer with BC license plate WLD69E.

Anyone who sees this boat or has information as to its whereabouts is asked to phone the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference police file number 2025-5919.