The RV, a white 2000 Ford Coachman with maroon accents, was stolen from Hilltown Dr sometime between October 14, 2024 and October 20, 2024. There are no license plates on the RV which also features a large diamond plate storage bin on the back.

“This is a unique vehicle and we are asking the public to help us locate and return it to the owner,” Cpl. Michael Gauthier Kelowna RCMP. “Be mindful it has been missing for a few days now and could have covered some considerable distance.”

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of this vehicle or has seen it recently, is asked to phone the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2024-62206.