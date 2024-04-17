On Tuesday April 15, Kelowna RCMP Community Youth Safety Officer Cst. Fed Angulo assisted with an investigation involving the theft of an $800 banana python snake from a business in the 300 block of Highway 33 west.

Through CCTV footage and the assistance of community partners, Cst. Angulo was able to identify three youths that were involved in the incident. On April 17, Cst. Angulo was able to retrieve the stolen snake, unharmed and returned it to the business owner.

In consultation with the owner and knowing the snake was still in good health, no criminal charges will be pursued.

“One of the things the owner wanted to ensure is if the youth were remorseful,” commented Cst. Angulo. “In my dealings with the youth, I could confirm they were indeed remorseful for their actions and did regret causing the incident.”

The Community Youth Safety Officers work with youth and students throughout the greater Kelowna area. They assist in helping detect and identify patterns of nefarious or criminal activity, allow for trusted engagement regarding a youth’s needs and help foster the relationships with the necessary resources a youth with complex needs may require.