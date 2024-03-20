RCMP officers in Vernon recovered a stolen vehicle while responding to a report of a theft at a business at the north end of the city on Monday.

On Monday March 18, 2024, around 2:50 p.m., frontline officers responded to a report of a theft at a business in the 5000-block of Anderson Way in Vernon. Staff reported that a man and woman had left the store without paying for items and were loading them into a pickup truck in the parking lot. Frontline officers responded to the location and were able to contain the vehicle and prevent it from leaving. The man and woman were arrested and taken into custody without incident. Police checks confirmed the truck was recently reported stolen out of the Kamloops area.

The 29-year old Vernon man operating the vehicle was issued a 90-day IRP under the Motor Vehicle Act after refusing to provide a sample of his breath into a roadside screening device. He has also been charged with one count each of theft and possession of stolen property and was released from custody following an initial court appearance.

The woman was later released from custody without charges.