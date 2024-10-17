On Tuesday, October 15th, 2024, around 9:40 a.m., the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report that a vehicle stolen from a business in Vernon the previous night had been found on Westside Road. The pickup truck was located by the owner who was tracking it using GPS and relaying the location to police. An RCMP Air Services helicopter was dispatched to assist with locating the vehicle and coordinating the response of ground units in the area. Frontline officers set up and intercepted the vehicle after it turned onto Powerhouse Road in Spallumcheen. The driver, and lone occupant, was arrested and taken into custody safely and without incident.

The 47-year old Vernon man, faces a number of potential criminal charges and has been remanded in custody