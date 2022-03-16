With warmer temperatures upon us, the City’s street-sweeping team is getting a jump on its spring cleaning.

Work will begin this Thursday within the Wiltse neighbourhood. Multiple machines will be used to clear the streets and remove debris all at once, before moving on to the next zone, with attention being paid to avoid waste collection pickup days.

Temporary A-frame signs will be posted in neighbourhoods notifying the area before the upcoming work.

Residents can assist crews with sweeping sidewalks adjacent to their property to the gutter in advance of sweeping operations, and to watch for temporary no parking signs or traffic cones that will be placed out to ensure street sweeper access.

With sweeping equipment and crews moving slowly down roadways and around corners, drivers are asked to remain patient and cautious when passing.

Removal of sand from designated sidewalks and the cleaning of traffic islands and bridges will also be conducted, as will the sweeping of roads in rural areas.

Following this initial maintenance, a schedule of street sweeping will continue during summer and fall. Spring street sweeping is followed by the City’s annual traffic line and road marking paint program, which usually begins in mid-April.

For more information about the City’s road repair and maintenance efforts, visit penticton.ca/roadwork.