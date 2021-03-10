Spring cleaning isn’t just for homes as our annual street sweeping program gets underway next week, helping to clear winter debris from roads and sidewalks.

Starting the week of March 17, crews will begin sweeping in the Gellatly Bay, Glen Canyon and Goats Peak neighbourhoods and working their way to higher elevations.

Help clean the way

Residents can help ensure a clean sweep by:

· Watching for “No Parking” signs

· When signs appear at neighbourhood entrances, and crews are working in the area, please park off-street Monday to Friday between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

· Sweeping debris off sidewalks onto the street in front of your home

· Please do not sweep road sand and salt into piles, as this slows the sweepers' progress.

Crews have also started sweeping parking lots at City parks and facilities, transit exchanges and bus stops, multi-use corridors and major sidewalks that border public properties and arterial corridors.

When will crews be in my neighbourhood?

Street sweeping will generally take place on weekdays, with some Saturday work as needed, depending on weather and equipment availability.

Look for signage posted in your neighbourhood as it will contain the most up to date information.

Anticipated schedule:

· Early March – Westbank Centre commercial area (excluding Highway 97)

· Week of March 17:

· Gellatly Bay, Glen Canyon, and Goats Peak

· South Boucherie including Mission Hill, Green Bay, and West Bay

· Lakeview Heights and Casa Loma

· Week of March 24:

· Boucherie Centre

· West Kelowna Estates

· Rose Valley

· Week of March 29:

· Shannon Lake

· Shannon Woods

· Tallus Ridge

· April 3 – 12

· Smith Creek

· Glenrosa

· April 12

· Stevens Road and the West Kelowna Business Park

· April 15

· Upper Glenrosa

· Bear Creek

Did you know?

the street sweeping contractor does several passes and washes in one area before the work is considered complete

For the latest updates on the schedule and other details, visit westkelownacity.ca/streetsweeping.