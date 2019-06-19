West Kelowna RCMP are cautioning residents and asking for public assistance regarding a series of mischiefs that have occurred in the Pinot Noir Drive and Pinot Gris Drive area of Lakeview Heights.

Over the past several weekends, houses and vehicles have been targeted by an individual(s) who arrives in the early morning hours between midnight and 4:00 a.m., to throw rocks through windows of houses or vehicles.

Some residences have been targeted one more than once, while others have only been damaged in a single incident. Police believe the individual(s) is associated to a dark coloured sedan, possibly a black Chrysler 200.

Anyone with video in front of their residence that may have captured this suspect vehicle or have any further information is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.