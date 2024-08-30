The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) has completed Phase 2 of its curbside food waste engagement initiative and has released the findings in a new What We Heard Report.

In June, the RDCO launched Phase 2 of the food waste engagement initiative to gather feedback on various aspects of food waste collection in the Central Okanagan. This included considerations for the location of a transfer station, the frequency of garbage collection (weekly or bi-weekly), associated costs and further opportunities for community engagement. This phase followed initial engagement conducted in the fall of 2023.

Over 4,200 residents from across the Central Okanagan participated in the Phase 2 survey. The survey revealed strong support for a food waste collection program, with 76% of respondents in favour of a curbside food waste collection service. Additionally, 70% of respondents supported or strongly supported moving to bi-weekly garbage collection if yard waste and food waste are collected weekly.

“It’s incredibly encouraging to see how engaged residents have been in the food waste engagement process,” said Cynthia Coates, RDCO Supervisor of Solid Waste. “The strong support reflected in the Phase 2 results reaffirms the community’s commitment to a curbside food waste program. The feedback we have received is invaluable and will guide us in designing a service that works for everyone.”

Similar concerns to those identified in Phase 1 were raised, particularly regarding program costs and potential wildlife issues. About 27% of respondents expressed support for the program but were unwilling to pay for it, while 50% were willing to pay at least $66 annually for the service. Approximately 19% did not support food waste collection.

When considering the location for a transfer station, residents prioritized factors such as the cost of the facility, management of pests and wildlife and odour control.

Throughout late August and September, Phase 1 and Phase 2 results will be presented to municipal councils across the region and Westbank First Nation. Feedback from councils, combined with the public engagement results, will assist staff in designing an effective program that meets the needs and addresses concerns of residents. Staff will then present an update to the Regional Board in late fall of 2024, where the Board will decide on the next steps for developing a service model for curbside food waste collection.

Residents are encouraged to learn more and stay updated on the project by visiting yoursay.rdco.com.