At approximately 4:00 am this morning the Kelowna Fire Dept responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Bernard Ave.

Upon arrival crews experienced large flames and heavy smoke from the rear of the structure. All occupants, from the three-plex, were confirmed had exited the building. Two vehicles were also involved in the fire and were a total loss. The fire is suspicious in nature and will be under investigation today.

There were no injuries to any residents or KFD personnel.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with 4 engines, 1 rescue unit, 1 safety unit and a command unit, for a total of 21 KFD personnel.

RCMP, BCAS, and Fortis Electric also responded.

The Kelowna Fire Department would like to remind the public to check their smoke alarms regularly.