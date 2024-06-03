The Village of Lumby and Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) are aware of a structure fire that has taken place early this morning within the Village of Lumby.

The RDNO Lumby & District Fire Department, assisted by the RDNO BX-Swan Lake, Lavington, and Coldstream Fire Departments were called to a home structure fire on the 2000 block of Mountain View Avenue this morning around 2:00 a.m. Between the four responding fire departments, eighteen firefighters were on the scene, and after many hours the fire has been extinguished.

The RCMP is currently onsite completing a site examination. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, and the incident has been turned over to the RCMP for investigation.

