Close to 50 youth in the South Okanagan are learning about natural habitats through hands-on activities in their local communities.

The Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society (OASISS) is spearheading the three-year project that connects middle school students with nature. The students are directly involved in planning, implementing and monitoring project results. Up to two hectares will be restored as students learn the value of being land stewards through place-based learning.

“The Okanagan is a biodiversity hotspot, but it is also one of the most heavily impacted regions with high numbers of species and ecosystems at risk,” states Lisa Scott, Executive Director of OASISS. “This project aims to help youth understand the value of native plants for wildlife and learn about culturally important plants.”

The project was made possible with funding and support from the South Okanagan Conservation Fund (SOCF) and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS). School Districts #67 and #53 are both involved.

Students from Holy Cross School are focusing their efforts on Max Lake, west of Penticton. The property is owned by Peter’s Bros. Construction and the wetland habitat is protected under a conservation covenant jointly held by The Land Conservancy and the RDOS.

“It’s a fabulous learning opportunity for the students,” says Trevor Buller, a teacher at Holy Cross School. “Being outdoors helps students develop sense of place and learning through exploring their environment.”

Students from Oliver Elementary School set their sights on a local grassland area owned by the town of Oliver.

Scott plans to get the two classes together next spring to learn from each other and experience the different ecosystems.

This project builds on the success of a previously funded SOCF project, Biodiversity Under Siege. The lesson plans developed through that project have been applied by middle school teachers and resulted in a strong interest by teachers to further engage their students by having them help to restore damaged ecosystems.

For more information on invasive species resources for educators, go to: www.oasiss.ca/educators