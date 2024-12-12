After suffering a concussion while pursuing his research degree, Okanagan College professor Colin Wallace faced profound challenges — from intense fatigue to difficulty concentrating — that reshaped his perspective on recovery.

Now an educator in OC’s Department of Kinesiology, Wallace often finds himself supporting students navigating their own journeys of healing from mild traumatic brain injuries. Driven by his personal experience and professional insight, Wallace has launched a groundbreaking research project aimed at transforming how students return to learning after a concussion.

“As a professor, I’ve seen how concussions and mild traumatic brain injuries impact a student’s ability to engage with their academics,” Wallace says. “It’s frustrating for students because they want to participate, but the nagging symptoms can often hold them back.”

Wallace is leading an initiative focused on developing a comprehensive return-to-learn program that provides personalized accommodations for students recovering from brain injuries. With support from the College, BrainTrust Canada and a Mobilize Grant from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada, Wallace’s team aims to create a flexible system that allows students to heal while continuing their studies.

“Concussions and mild traumatic brain injuries can severely disrupt a student’s ability to engage in their studies,” explains Wallace. “Our goal is to create a program that adapts to the unique needs of each student, ensuring they have equitable opportunities to succeed in their academic journey.”

Research into return-to-learn strategies is sparse, and current best-practice is largely based on the return-to-sport strategy. Wallace intends to include students every step of the way on this research project.

"Feedback from students is absolutely essential,” states Wallace. “They are the ones who have lived through the experience of recovering from a mild traumatic brain injury while managing coursework. Their input will help ensure that the program we develop will be both practical and effective."

Crystal Krickemeyer, a third-year Okanagan College kinesiology student, knows firsthand the struggles of balancing academic life with ongoing health challenges. Living with a permanent disability, she has spent years navigating the complexities of school while managing her health.

Krickemeyer is a research assistant for Wallace’s Return-to-Learn initiative and is using her experience to advocate for students recovering from concussion, ensuring they receive the support they need to succeed.

“I’ve been there,” she says. “Juggling studies while your health is compromised is tough, and students with concussions deserve the right resources to help them recover without falling behind.”

Being part of this research project has given Krickemeyer a unique chance to advocate for others while gaining hands-on experience. “I’m learning so much by being part of this research,” she says. “I get to apply my knowledge in a real-world setting, which makes my education at OC so much more valuable.”

Okanagan College’s partnership with BrainTrust, a Kelowna-based non-profit specializing in brain injury prevention and support will help expand the Return-to-Learn programs reach, ensuring students have access to essential resources both on campus and within the community.

“Brain injury can affect every aspect of someone’s life—academics, social life, employment. That’s why we offer such a wide range of services,” says Amanda McFarlane, executive director of BrainTrust. “Our work with Okanagan College is a natural extension of our commitment to helping people reclaim their lives after a brain injury.”

The Return-to-Learn initiative is an example of the applied research taking place at Okanagan College. The College has a number of research projects underway designed to support communities in the Okanagan Valley and enhance the learning experiences of students.