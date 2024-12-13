The Kelowna RCMP would like to thank the public for their generous donations during the annual Stuff the Cruiser event which took place last weekend.

The event was held in two locations and the public was encouraged to donate a new, unwrapped toy or cash which would then be donated to the Central Okanagan Salvation Army. The donation boxes were set up and displayed at the main Kelowna RCMP detachment on Richter Street and at the Toys R Us location on highway 97.

A total of 418 new, unwrapped toys were donated along with $962 in cash. RCMP officers were at both locations supporting the staff from the Salvation Army and were grateful to be part of it. “Every year it’s incredible to see the community support,” says Reserve Constable Mike Kube of the Kelowna RCMP. “Thank you to everyone who donated. Your generosity is so greatly appreciated, especially in this economic climate.”

Similar events took place this past weekend in West Kelowna at the London Drugs and in Lake Country with those communities showing their generosity for assisting families. In West Kelowna, a total of 200 unwrapped toys and $887.15 were donated which directly helps families. In Lake Country, an impressive 306 unwrapped toys were donated helping that community.

When combining all three events, 924 unwrapped toys and $1849.15 were donated to assist families in the Central Okanagan this holiday season.

The RCMP thank you for your incredible support with these three events. Look for the RCMP this Saturday afternoon at the Kelowna Rockets game for the annual Teddy Bear Toss. When the Rockets score their first goal, an RCMP vehicle will lead the trucks onto the ice to collect the teddy bears and bring them to Kelowna General Hospital for kids.