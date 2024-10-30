The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) is pleased to announce the successful completion of the 2024 season for the Pop-Up Recycling Depots in Lake Country and Peachland.

This year, a total of 16 pop-up events were held and over 12.8 tonnes of recyclable materials were collected. The pop-up events provided residents with convenient access to recycling services, diverting tonnes from the landfill into proper recycling streams.

“These pop-ups have proven to be a valuable resource for the community, and we are thrilled with the community’s response to the Pop-Up Recycling Depots,” says Cynthia Coates, Supervisor Solid Waste with the Regional District of Central Okanagan. “The success of these events highlights the importance of providing accessible recycling options for residents. We look forward to continuing this initiative info the future.”

The Pop-Up Recycling Depots make it easier for residents to responsibly dispose of their depot only recyclable materials, especially for those who do not have easy access to nearby recycling facilities, saving Lake Country residents from driving to Kelowna and Peachland residents from driving to West Kelowna to properly recycle.

“Recycle BC is excited about our continued partnership with the Regional District of Central Okanagan” said Brendan McShane, Director, Collection, Recycle BC. “We have seen good participation in both Lake Country and Peachland. Events like these provide an opportunity to manage materials not accepted in the curbside programs, specifically flexible plastics, foam packaging and glass bottles and jars, ensuring we can responsibly recycle these materials, keeping them out of landfills and our environment.”

The District of Lake Country provided added incentive for residents to attend their pop-up depots throughout the year by offering a grand prize draw for an e-bike to all that attended the Lake Country events. Lake Country Mayor Blair Ireland made the draw for the winner at the final pop up in Lake Country on Saturday October 28, and the winner is Dori Hewitson.

The Regional District extends its gratitude to all the residents who participated in the Pop-Up Recycling Depots in Lake Country and Peachland throughout the year.

For more information on what to recycle and where, visit rdco.com/recycle, download the free RecycleCoach app, or call the Regional Waste Reduction Office at 250.469.6250.