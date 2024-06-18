As part of this service change, transit users in the Kelowna region will see scheduled adjustments on many routes throughout the transit system.

BC Transit and its regional partners* are informing customers of a seasonal service change for the Kelowna Regional Transit System, effective June 30, 2024.

In response to customer demand, select trips on the Route 13 Quail Ridge will be maintained through the summer.

BC Transit works hard to match service with demand and these changes reflect school no longer being in full session. Service on these routes will increase in the fall when school is back in full session.

For more information on fares, trip planning and to sign up for customer alerts, please visit bctransit.com/kelowna