The department’s history started in the 1900’s with a volunteer Fire Brigade and was formally recognized in 1949. The department has seen incredible growth from it’s beginning and now 75 years later proud to be classified as a full-service department with 30 paid on call members, five career staff and one administrative staff.

The success of the fire department has been attributed to its passion for community service. Training and camaraderie form the backbone of the SFD’s accomplishments. In 2024 to date, there have been 177 training sessions with a total of 653 training hours. In 2023 there were 294 training sessions with 947 training hours. Our dedication to rigorous training keeps the team always at the ready.

The SFD has played a pivotal role in the community and the department’s history is an immense source of pride for past and current department members. Today, the department operates as a modern integrated service, providing firefighting and rescue capabilities. In seven decades the SFD has evolved, adapted and expanded their knowledge due to ever changing modern community needs.

To celebrate and commemorate this milestong, the Summerland community is invited to the annual Open House on Saturday July 13, 2024 from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM at the Summerland Fire Department located at 10115 Jubilee Road West.

Visitors are invited to tour the fire station, check out the fire trucks, learn about firefighting tools and equipment and even operate a fire hose! Partners of the Fire Department: RCMP, BC Ambulance Services, FireSmart, and Emergency Support Services will also be onsite to answer questions. There will be a hamburger/hotdog barbecue along with visits from mascots Sparky and Ember.