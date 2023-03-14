Development Services Software Demonstration – During the Committee of the Whole meeting, staff provided a demonstration of new software that will allow for customers to submit online building permit applications, planning applications, Works permits, property information requests, and bylaw enforcement complaints online through the District’s website. The software will help to reduce process timelines, provide better internal application tracking, and better customer communication on the status of applications. Go-live of the software to the public is expected in late March. Look out for an upcoming news release on when the software is live to access

Responsible Liquor Consumption at Public Beaches – Council endorsed the Destination Summerland/Summerland Chamber of Commerce’s request to implement the responsible liquor consumption in designated public beaches and parks indefinitely, during the hours of 12:00 noon to 9:00pm year-round. The last two year’s trial seasons of permitting responsible liquor consumption at Summerland’s three main destination beaches (Peach Orchard Beach, Rotary Beach and Powell Beach), has documented no major issues. Council directed Staff to formalize this direction by bringing back an amendment to the Parks Regulation Bylaw No. 2022-12 at a future date.

2025 Powwow Between the Lakes Sponsorship Funding – During the Regular Council Meeting, Council gave their support to the Four Seasons Cultural Society’s 2024 Powwow Between the Lakes by providing silver sponsorship in the amount of $8,000.00. is the Powwow Between the Lakes is a three-day gathering that will showcase competitive drumming and dancing, cultural demonstrations, and meaningful opportunities for attendees to engage with the rich traditions and deep connections of Indigenous communities from across the region and beyond. More information about the event can be found at https://www.penticton.ca/our-community/events/major-events/pow-wow-between-lakes.

Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF) – EOC Centres Equipment & Training Regional Grant Application – Council supported staff’s recommendation to participate in a joint grant application with the Regional District of the Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) to the UBCM Community Preparedness Fund – Emergency Operations Centres & Training Program. The RDOS staff have prepared the application to the CEPF – EOC Grant for $200,000 with the District of Summerland, the Village of Keremeos, the Town of Oliver and the Town of Osoyoos. This grant will enhance emergency preparedness regionally, support responder efficacy and safety when responding to rural and remote emergencies and allow better collaboration between EOCs and the consolidation of EOCs, when responding to large scale affected multiple jurisdictions requiring a unified response.

Alternative Approval Process (AAP) – Loan Authorization (Victoria Road S. Upgrades) Bylaw No. 2024-035 – Council adopted Loan Authorization (Victoria Road S. Upgrades) Bylaw No. 2024-035. Prior to the adoption of the bylaw, approval of electors was required and obtained using an Alternative Approval Process. The Corporate Officers Certificate constitutes the Corporate Officer’s certification that elector approval has been obtained for Loan Authorization (Victoria Road S. Upgrades) Bylaw No. 2024-035 as only a total of 768 eligible Elector Response Forms were obtained by the deadline of February 25, 2025, at 5:00pm; therefore, not meeting the 10% of electors (1002) threshold required to indicate that Council may not proceed with the bylaw unless it is approved by assent of the electors (referendum).

Alternative Approval Process (AAP) – Loan Authorization (Wharton Street Upgrades) Bylaw No. 2024-036 – Council adopted Loan Authorization (Wharton Street Upgrades) Bylaw No. 2024-036. Prior to the adoption of the bylaw, approval of electors was required and obtained using an Alternative Approval Process. The Corporate Officers Certificate constitutes the Corporate Officer’s certification that elector approval has been obtained for Loan Authorization (Wharton Street Upgrades) Bylaw No. 2024-036 as only a total of 929 eligible Elector Response Forms were obtained by the deadline of February 25, 2025, at 5:00pm; therefore, not meeting the 10% of electors (1002) threshold required to indicate that Council may not proceed with the bylaw unless it is approved by assent of the electors (referendum).

Financial Plan (2025-2029) Bylaw No. 2025-001 (Adoption) –Council adopted the Financial Plan (2025-2029) Bylaw No. 2025-001 during the Regular Council Meeting. The Bylaw includes an overall property taxation revenue increase of 7.25%. Under S. 165 of the Community Charter, Council must have a financial plan that is adopted annually, by bylaw, before the annual property tax bylaw is adopted, which can be no later than May 15. The District of Summerland Revenue Policy – Number 200.4 outlines the policy regarding revenue, distribution of property taxes amongst property classes and use of permissive tax exemptions.

Public Notice Bylaw No. 2025-007 (Adoption) – Council adopted Public Notice Bylaw No. 2025-007 to change the way it communicates statutory public notices. In accordance with Provincial legislation, Council may adopt a bylaw to provide for alternative means of publishing statutory notices; the District will no longer advertising all public notices in the local newspaper; rather statutory public notices will always be published on the District's website and posted on its Facebook page, as well as on the public notice board located on the main floor of Municipal Hall (13211 Henry Ave, Summerland, BC V0H 1Z0) and can be viewed during regular business hours, Tuesday to Friday 8:15 AM to 5:00 PM. To view all public notices electronically, visit www.summerland.ca or www.facebook.com/SummerlandBC.