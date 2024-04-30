Royal Canadian Legion Branch 22 Summerland is honouring Summerland’s deceased Veterans with a Candle Lighting Ceremony on Sunday May 5.

candles on the graves of our Veterans in all four local cemetaries.

A formal colour guard ceremony takes place at Canyon View Cemetary at 11AM, followed by the placing of candles. Volunteers also lay candles at Peach Orchard, Giants Head Road and the Anglican Church grave sites. The candles stay lit overnight. Close to 450 candles are placed, half of those at Canyon View Cemetary.

“For the majority of Canadian WWII Veterans, VE Day is more significant than Remembrance Day, as they served in the European Theatre. VE Day marks the end of hostilities in Europe and their return journey home.” commented Legion Past President John Dorn.

The public is encouared to attend the ceremony and help with the candles.