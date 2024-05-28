Royal Canadian Legion Branch 22 Summerland is honouring those who participated in the 1944 Normandy landing on D-day June 6, 1944.

2024 is the 80th Anniversary of the D-day landing.

“Allied troops stormed the beaches of Normandy (France) to open the way to Germany from the West. Victory in the Normandy campaign would come at a terrible cost. The Canadians suffered the most casualties of any division in the British Army Group.” said Legion President John Lawrie.

The Summerland Legion will recognize the event on Thursday June 6 at 11AM with flag lowering, placing a wreath and 80 memorial candles on the Cenotaph.

The flag will be lowered by Able Seaman Dick Norris who was the lead man trailing a floating guide rope which the embarking soldiers used to guide them from ship to shore. The flag will be raised again on Friday.

The public is encouraged to participate and help with the candles.