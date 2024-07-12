The iconic Summerland Pier has been rebuilt and is now officially open for the enjoyment of residents and the visiting public for generations to come.

The $800,000 project was completed on time, below budget and followed the highest levels of environmental conditions with continuous oversight of a qualified professional. Core funding for the project came from the $4.53 million that the District of Summerland received from the Provincial Government’s Growing Communities Fund. The Summerland Rotary Club is further fundraising for additional features to enhance the use and function of the pier, such as shading structures and seating.

The old pier’s wood pilings, which were rotting and decaying, have been replaced with a more durable steel substructure while the old platform design has been retained to maintain the nostalgia of the original landmark.

While the old pier itself wasn’t a historical structure, it did provide a connection to the community’s past due to its location at the site of the original CPR slip built in 1910 and used by railway cars until 1973.

The pier replacement was a key project in Council’s published strategic priorities and is part of a larger vision to revitalize the Summerland waterfront.

In tandem with the rebuilding of the pier, the District has also opened new year-round public washrooms at Peach Orchard Beach Park – the first all-season facilities of this kind on the lakeshore. The washrooms were funded in part through a $280,000 grant from the Provincial Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport’s Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program. They will provide year-round convenience to all park visitors including users of the adjacent dog park that will soon be turned into a permanent recreation option for the community.

Through a partnership with the Summerland Community Arts Council, the washroom building includes an expanded mural design painted by Okanagan artist Larry Hunter, maintaining the look-and-feel and adding to the original time-honoured work of the late Angela Hook. The mural was funded through the District of Summerland’s capital works reserve.

Quotes

“The pier is part of Summerland’s identity. Everybody has a memory of it – as a kid jumping into the lake, as the site for graduation and wedding photos, as a spot for fishing, or just as a place to sit and take in the vistas. All these things together make the pier something special, and worth rebuilding for the next generation.”

-Doug Holmes, Mayor of Summerland

“For decades, Summerland’s iconic pier has provided people with a place to experience the beauty of Okanagan Lake. Whether it’s a refreshing summer swim or a spot to admire the scenery, the Growing Communities Fund is supporting Summerland and ensuring this important amenity remains a vibrant part of the community.”

-Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs

“Our government is proud to support the tourism sector and visitors who travel throughout the province. Tourism infrastructure projects like the new year-round washrooms at Peach Orchard Beach Park are a great example of how spaces like this make it easier for people to enjoy the beauty of the park and create a more vibrant British Columbia for everyone."

- Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport

“The Summerland Rotary Club has been pleased to partner with the municipality by engaging the community to raise funds for enhancements to the pier. We have undertaken a number of fundraising efforts, including a golf tournament, 50/50 raffles, wood sales, and currently a Canadian flag project. We continue to receive donations for pier enhancement sponsorships and we are extremely grateful to the residents of Summerland for their overwhelming support! It has been our pleasure to work with each and everyone on this project.”

-Charlene Shultz, Summerland Rotary President

“The Summerland Arts Council was pleased to partner with the District of Summerland on this public art project. We congratulate the artist, Larry Hunter, on his beautiful painting and we're sure all the crowds will appreciate it as they enjoy this beautiful beach. The Arts Council is developing more plans for public art projects in our town to make Summerland even more beautiful.”

-Betty Ann Xenis, President of the Summerland Community Arts Council