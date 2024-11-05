Summerland RCMP is reminding vehicle owners to remove all valuables and lock their vehicle doors. Thieves are active in all communities in our province, and Summerland is not immune to thefts from vehicles.

Often, these incidents occur as opportunistic crimes when thieves are checking vehicle doors under cover of night. Even one time can leave you vulnerable to becoming a victim.

We encourage the public to take steps to deter thefts by:

Removing or hiding valuables

Lock your car doors

Park in well-lit areas when possible

Don’t leave spare keys inside the vehicle

Don’t be the next victim of vehicle or identity theft!

If you have information on any crimes, please call the Summerland RCMP at 250-494-7416 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.