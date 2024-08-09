The Summerland RCMP is reaching out to the public to assist in their investigation of recent incidents of property damage.

The first incident was reported on July 9, 2024, when the District of Summerland reported mischief in Giants Head Park, in which suspect(s) caused damage to several newly installed fence posts. They had been intentionally loosened or kicked over.

The second occurred on August 7, 2024, when a resident reported finding damage to a display structure during her walk. Flowers were pulled from a planter, and small red painted rocks were scattered. Additionally, the latches on two portable toilets were pried off, and a hand sanitizer dispenser was ripped off.

If you have been in these areas and observed anything suspicious, you’re encouraged to contact the Summerland RCMP at 250-494-7416, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).