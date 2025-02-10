On February 10, 2025 Summerland RCMP were notified of a new online scam involving Peavey Mart, a Canadian hardware company that recently announced they are closing down permanently and selling off their inventory.

The scam involves fake websites and social media accounts that appear very similar to the actual Peavey Mart website. The fake sites offer products at 90% off and more, and provide free shipping on all orders. Peavey Mart advises that it does not offer online shopping and all sales are in-store only. Their legitimate and only website is Peavey Mart -https://peaveymart.com/.

Summerland RCMP reminds the public not to click on any links received from an unknown number, and to be wary of clicking on sites that pop up on social media. For safety, use an Internet browser to navigate to the known business website, or call a nearby location and confirm the correct website and any sales that may be happening. Scams may come by text, email, phone call, or while browsing social media and we remind people to remain vigilant.

Pictured Above: A screenshot of the fake website pretending to be Peavey Mart

Tips to keep yourself safe from online scams: