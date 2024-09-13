These trail systems are among the most popular outdoor recreation destinations in the community. The trails allow residents and visitors to enjoy and learn about the natural environment, build stewardship and respect for the environment, improve individual and community health and well being, and help to support the local economy through tourism.

While a valued community asset, the trail systems on Conkle and Cartwright Mountains have evolved without the benefit of a master or management plan. Recognizing this, the District’s 2019 Trails Master Plan identified the need to prepare plans for both Conkle and Cartwright Mountains.

Focused on improving the existing system of trails, the purpose of the trail plans is to ensure the trail systems will be authorized and well managed in a way that is sustainable, meets the highest levels of environmental responsibility, and improves visitor safety and the visitor experience. The plans will propose which trails should be designated and for what purposes, where and what types of visitor amenities should be developed, strategies and actions that should be implemented to ensure sound visitor management and operations and outline a clear framework for volunteerism and partnerships.

The District is seeking public input during the first round of engagement. There are surveys for both mountains as well as an interactive map where people can post feedback and respond to comments directly on key areas of the mountains at www.summerland.ca/trails-plans. Initial input is being collected up to September 29.