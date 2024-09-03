There is the ole sports adage…defence wins championships…in the case of the Okanagan Sun, they are heading in the right direction.

On Saturday night at the Apple Bowl, the Sun defence stifled the Kamloops Broncos offence in a second straight shutout of their opponents with a 47-0 dismantling of the visitors.

The Sun D held the Broncos to a net offence of 144 yards, 71 along the ground and 93 yards thru the air. The defensive attack was relentless with the Sun recording 5 QB sacks, 5 pass knockdowns, and 3 INT’s, two by BCFC leader DB Ahmed Borhot, giving him 6 on the season.

Eleven different Sun defensive players recorded one or more tackles, with team leader LB Jacob Bond adding 2 more for a season total of 34.

Offensively the Sun were led by rookie QB Marek Filipek who on the night was 15 of 21 passing for 239 yards and 2 TD’s. Filipek gave way to QB Liam Kroeger in the third quarter once the game was in hand.

League leading rusher RB Elelyon Noa was up to his usual tactics, touching the ball 12 times for 125 yards and 2 TD’s. Noa continues to lead the BCFC and CJFL in rushing with 845 yards and 13 rushing TD’s. His backfield teammate, RB Tristen Peddle had 12 carries for 69 yards and 1 TD.

Another game with a couple of first TD’s, R Gage Parker caught his first touchdown pass, a 41 yard toss from Filipek early in the game and back-up RB Ethan Bilo picked up his first career TD.

The Sun continue to sit atop the BCFC standings at 6 – 0, having scored a league leading 229 points for, and allowing 69 points against, second only to the Langley Rams at 60 points.

Those very same Rams are the Sun’s next opponent on September 7th in Langley, this will be the second meeting of the season for the two teams. The Sun defeated the Rams in their home opener July 27th, 22 – 15. Expect the upcoming rematch to be a tight defensive affair.

The Sun will continue on the road in early September, after Langley, they are off to Prince George on the 14th, before closing out the 2024 season with two straight home games, vs Westshore Rebels on the 21st and Chilliwack Huskers on the 28th.