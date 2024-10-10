The Okanagan Sun begin their British Columbia Football Conference playoff journey on Saturday October 12 th , when they host the Valley Huskers, 4:00 PM at the Apple Bowl.

The Sun, who finished the regular season with a perfect 10 – 0 record, welcome the 5 – 5 Huskers for the BCFC Semi-Final.

The Sun and Huskers squared off twice in the regular season with Okanagan winning 26-0 in week 3 in Chilliwack and two weeks ago 60-14 in Kelowna.

While the Sun enjoyed a bye in the last week of the regular season, the Huskers closed out their season with a 42-38 loss to the VI Raiders.

In the 43-year history of the franchise, the Sun have appeared in post-season play for 42 consecutive years. It was only in 1981, first season in the BCFC, the Sun did not make the play-offs.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

This semi-final match-up will feature number 1 & 2 in BCFC rushing. League Champion RB Elelyon Noa, 1,612 yds. and Valley Huskers RB Jawad Harb, 966 yds. The pair, also share first & second in Rushing TD’s, Noa with 23, Harb with 11. Expect a potent ground attack from both teams.

Sun QB Marek Filipek finished the season with a 92.6% rating, based on his season numbers of 160 attempts, 97 completions for 1,316 yds., 9 TD’s, 5 INT’s. His opponent, QB Tyran Duval finished with a 93.5% rating, on 272 attempts, 154 completions for 2,179 yds., 20 TD’s, 9 INT’s. Duval finished second in BCFC Total Passing Yards and tied for first in TD Passes.

On the receiving end of the ball, the Suns WR Jordayne Falconer proved to be the number target for Filipek through out the season, gathering in 19 receptions for 428 yds., and 4 TD’s.

For the Huskers, WR Steven Koniuk collected 34 passes for 687 yds., and 9 TD’s, followed by his teammate WR Payton Lake who had 39 catches for 590 yds., and 5 TD’s.

The Sun defense has shone all year, led by stand-out LB Jacob Bond, who led the league in Solo Tackles with 60 and teammate LB Grayson Statham with 29 tackles. The defensive backs were ball hawks all season with DB Ahmed Borhot taking the league title with 8 INT’s followed by DB Kenley Williams with 5 INT’s, good for third overall.

The winner of the BCFC semi-final will advance to the Cullen Cup championship game on Saturday Oct. 19th.

Tickets available online at www.okanagansun.ca and Game Day, Oct. 12th, at the Apple Bowl ticket booth. Children 12 and under are always FREE!

Saturday October 12th, 2024

Apple Bowl Stadium

Vs Chilliwack Valley Huskers

Kick-off 4:00 PM

Radio Broadcast AM1150 with Ryan Watters & Jason Casey

Streaming at BCFCTV.com or on Telus Optik TV Channel 1981

Special Notes: The halftime will feature the annual Candy Scramble for all kids in attendance, all children 12 and under are admitted free.