Last Saturday the Okanagan Sun goal was to clinch first place in the BCFC…check! This Saturday, finish the 2024 regular season undefeated at 10 and 0.

The Sun will have their hands full when they host the surging Chilliwack Valley Huskers, September 28th, at the Apple Bowl, 4:00 PM kick-off. The Huskers, 5 – 3, arrive in Kelowna riding a three-game win streak, coming off a huge upset win over the Langley Rams 33-5.

The Huskers with two games remaining are in a battle for playoff positioning with both the Rams and Westshore Rebels.

For the Sun, it’s win the game, finish at 10 and 0, and enjoy a bye for the last week of the regular schedule, before the first round of the playoffs begin Thanksgiving weekend.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Again, as has been the case all season, all eyes should be focused on RB Elelyon Noa, who last week vs the Rebels carried the ball 41 times for 253 yards. In doing so, Noa established a new Okanagan Sun rushing record at 1,405 yards, 200 yards shy of the BCFC single season record of 1,604.

This has been a phenomenal season for the second year running back, Noa leads the league in five statistical categories…Rushing at 1,405 yds, Rushing Yards per Game at 156.1, Rushing Touchdowns at 19, Points Scored at 126, and Touchdowns Scored at 21.

Expect to see first year QB Marek Filipek get the start. Filipek’s numbers have been steady this season, 87 of 145 attempts, 9 TD’s and 5 INT’s.

On the defensive side of the ball, LB Jacob Bond and teammate LB Grayson Statham continue their solid play. Bond leads the league in Solo Tackles with 58 and Statham at 32. DB Ahmed Borhot is again the king of the INT’s with a league leading 8 and fellow DB Kenley Williams tied for second with 4.

Offensively for the Huskers, they have relied on both ground and air attacks. Last week vs the Rams, RB Jawad Harb had 16 carries for 85 yards. Harb is third in league rushing at 804 yds., and second in Rushing yards per game at 100.5.

Equally effective is the Huskers air corps. WR Steven Koniuck, had 4 catches for 144 yds., and 1 TD last week. Koniuck’s 6 TD receptions has him tied for the league lead.

The field general for the Huskers has been QB Tyran Duval, third in the league in Total Passed Yards at 1,619 and tied for second in Touchdown Passes with 14.

In the only previous meeting of the season, August 3rd, in Chilliwack, the Sun blanked the Huskers 26 – 0.

Tickets available online at www.okanagansun.ca and Game Day, Sept. 28th, at the Apple Bowl ticket booth. Children under 12 are always FREE!

Saturday September 28th, 2024

Apple Bowl Stadium

Vs Chilliwack Valley Huskers

Kick-off 4:00 PM

Radio Broadcast AM1150 with Stephen Keppler & Jason Casey

Streaming at BCFCTV.com or on Telus Optik TV Channel 1981

Special Notes: Saturday’s game marks our 3rd Annual Burn Fund Classic. Okanagan Sun Alumni, Bobby Davis, and countless other members of the West Kelowna and Kelowna Fire Depts, have come through the Okanagan Sun Football program. They will be on hand with firetrucks, fire gear and much more as we raise money for the Burn Fund! Half-time entertainment will feature a tug-a-war between the Fire Depts vs kids! Bouncy castles will be on-site again, along with some tasty new treats.