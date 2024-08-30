Even after the bye week the Okanagan Sun remain atop the BCFC standings at 5 and 0 and eagerly look to return to field at the Apple Bowl to host the visiting Kamloops Broncos, 1 and 4.

The Sun rolled off five straight wins to open the season before their few days of R & R and will now play another five weeks straight, 3 home – 2 road.

Kamloops Broncos are coming to town fresh off their first win of the season, a 43-27 victory over the Prince George Cougars. They were led by the arm of QB Clark Snider who threw 5 touchdown passes on 23 of 36 for 392 yards. Snider hit four different receivers for TD’s. The Broncos had 536 yards of net offence.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

As with every game so far this season, Sun RB Elelyon Noa has been a one man hi-lite reel. Noa leads the BCFC in the following categories. Rushing; 720 yds., Rushing Yards per Game; 144.0, Rushing TD’s; 11, Points Scored; 72, Touchdowns Scored; 12.

The Sun continue to enjoy using the duo QB’s in Marek Filipek and Liam Kroeger. Expect the rookie Filipek, 41 of 62 for 542 yds., to get the nod from Head Coach Travis Miller for Saturday night.

The Sun receiving corps is led by WR Sam Melanson, 15 Rec. for 228 yds., and 2 TD’s followed by RB Elelyon Noa, 14 Rec. for 152 yds., and 1 TD.

Broncos QB Clark Snider is coming off a career game last week, is 67 of 125 for 926 yds and 8 TD’s on the season.

Snider’s favorite targets have been WR Kaleb Senz, 28 Rec. for 417 yds., and 3 TD’s and WR Colton Miekle, 26 Rec. for 370 yds., and 3 TD’s.

On the defence, Sun LB Jacob Bond, continues to lead the BCFC in solo tackles with 32 and 4 assists and right on his heals is teammate LB Grayson Statham, with 21 solo tackles and 3 assists. In the defensive backfield Ahmed Borhot leads the BCFC with 4 INT’s.

Tickets available online at okanagansun.ca and Game Day at the Apple Bowl ticket booth. Children under 12 are always FREE!

Saturday August 31st, 2024

Apple Bowl

Vs Kamloops Broncos

Kick-off 7:00 PM

Radio Broadcast AM1150 with Stephen Keppler & Jason Casey (former Sun Head Coach)

Streaming at BCFCTV.com or on Telus Optik TV Channel 1981

Special Notes: This is the Okanagan Sun’s Family Day featuring the highly anticipated Mascot Bowl at halftime and Kids Zone activities courtesy KRM. This game is presented by the Stober Foundation in support of the Burn Fund Game in September.