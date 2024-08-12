The Okanagan Sun seemed to exorcize any demons that may have been left over from their BCFC Championship defeat at the hands of Westshore Rebels last year with a stunning come-from-behind win, 33-30, at Starlight Stadium just outside of Victoria.

Trailing 28-16 early in the 4th quarter, and the offence unable to move the ball against the tough and big Rebel defence, the Sun were forced to give up a safety to make it 30-16 Rebels with 11:29 left and any kind of comeback doubtful.

Cue the heroics!

The Sun took advantage of a Rebels miscue when a third down snap sailed over the head of the Rebels punter and took over on downs at the Rebel 15 yd line.

Sun QB Marek Filipek, who had replaced Liam Kroeger early in the 4th, waisted little time giving the ball to Elelyon Noa who scampered into the end zone for his second TD of the game with 9:46 left to play, 30-23 Rebels.

On the ensuing kick-off, the Rebels were pinned deep in their own zone at the 11 yd. line. On the next play Rebels QB Ethan Pickard threw into the hands of Sun DB Easton Fenske who took the ball 19 yards for a pick six and a tie game, 30-30, with just over 9 minutes left.

On the next set of Sun downs, Filipek drove the offence down field in 7 plays chewing up 44 yards and the clock, leading to Liam Attwood’s game-winning field goal, 33-30, with just over 3 minutes left on the clock.

The Rebels were unable to mount any form of offence in the dying minutes and on the last play of the game Sun DB Ahmed Borhot sealed the deal with his 3rd INT. of the game.

Despite shutting down the potent Rebel offence in the 4th quarter, the Sun “D” had their hands full in the 1st quarter when they were lit up with back-to-back TD’s, quickly erasing a Sun 8-0 early score.

Rebel QB Ethan Pickard hit one of his favorite WR’s Kwame Franklin on a 59 yard catch and run TD and then Rebels leading rusher Carter Willams on a 63 yard TD run put them ahead 14-8 after the 1st quarter.

Make the final 33-30 Sun, who are now the only undefeated team in the BCFC at 4 – 0.