The game plan was simple…a win over the Westshore Rebels and the Okanagan Sun clinch first place in the BCFC and secure home field advantage for the playoffs...in order to accomplish this...ride your workhorse that got you there!

Saturday night (September 21, 2024) at the Apple Bowl the Sun checked all those boxes, led by RB Elelyon Noa who established a new team rushing record and carried Okanagan to a 24 – 10 win over the Rebels, undefeated at 9 and 0.

In setting the new club record, Noa carried the ball an eye-popping 41 times for another amazing total of 253 yards and 2 more TD’s to add to his league leading total, now at 19.

Noa’s ground total gives him 1,405 yards for the season, surpassing the old mark of 1,367 yds. set by Malcolm Miller in 2021. With one game remaining in the regular schedule, Noa is now 200 yards shy from the BCFC single season rushing record of 1,604.

As predicted, the game was pretty much a defensive battle until the 4th quarter when the Sun broke a 10-10 tie, taking advantage of Rebel miscues and good field position.

The Sun opened the scoring in the first quarter on a K Liam Attwood 38 yard FG to make it 3 – 0 thru one quarter.

The Rebels took the lead in the second frame on a 73 yd. pick-six by DB Oluwaferanmi Okunola giving Westshore a 7 – 3 score.

After a Rebels FG to make it 10-3, the Sun took advantage of a fumble recovery by DB Vincente Ferreira late in the first half.

Starting from the Rebels 38, the Sun moved the ball down to the one yd. line where Noa would pick up his first of two TD’s on the night, knotting the score 10 – 10 at the half.

After a scoreless third quarter, the Sun pounced on a couple of Rebel mental mistakes early in the fourth.

The Sun took possession on the Westshore 33 yd. line, and cue the “workhorse” RB Elelyon Noa, who carried the ball six times, scoring his 2nd TD of the night for a 17 – 10 lead.

On the their very next set of offensive downs, the Sun took the ball from the Rebel 53, marched downfield with Noa leading the way before his backfield partner RB Tristen Peddle plowed in from the five yard line giving the Sun a 24 – 10 lead and their 9th straight win of the season.

Defensively it was an entire team effort, led by LB Jacob Bond who recorded 7 solo tackles, upping his league leading total to 58, and one INT. DB Ahmed Borhot added another pick giving him a league leading 8 and DB Kenley Williams with his 4th INT of the season.

Rookie QB Marek Filipek went the distance, completing 10 of 22 for 111 yards with 2 INT’s.

The Sun had a net offence of 394 yards to the Rebels 188.

The Sun close out the 2024 regular season Saturday September 28th, 4:00 PM vs Chilliwack Huskers. This game will feature the 3rd Annual Burn Fund Game, raising money for the West Kelowna and Kelowna Fire Departments burn fund.