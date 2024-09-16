Last month the Okanagan Sun offence shredded the Prince George Kodiaks to the tune of 70 – 0.

Saturday night in the northern BC city it was the Sun defence that shone in a 38-6 win moving Okanagan to an undefeated mark of 8 – 0, setting the stage for the biggest game of the season vs Westshore Rebels next Saturday at the Apple Bowl.

It didn’t take long for the Sun D to take charge, with less than two minutes gone in the opening quarter, DB Vicente Ferreira grabbed the first of five Sun picks, leading to RB Elelyon Noa’s 17th rushing TD of the season, capping a 4-play 43-yard drive.

On Prince George’s ensuing possession, the Sun ball hawks were at it again, DB Kenley Williams stepped in front of a Kodiak pass taking it down to the 10 yd. line.

The Sun offence, unable to punch it in for six settled for a Liam Attwood 18 yd. FG to make it 10 – 0 with just over five minutes gone in the first quarter.

It wasn’t long until the Sun defensive backs were back in the spotlight, this time it was DB Easton Fenske who literally ripped the ball out of the hands of a Kodiak receiver and romped into the end zone for a 17 – 0 lead.

With just over a minute left in the first quarter DB Kenley Williams picked his 2nd INT taking it down to the PG 2 yd. line.

In very unusual fashion the Sun offence was unable to score from two yards out as the Kodiaks stuffed Noa on three straight attempts to hit the end zone, giving the ball back to Prince George.

In the second frame it was QB Marek Filipek finding his receivers, hitting R Jordayne Falconer for two back-to-back TD strikes of 40 and 61 yards, and then in the dying seconds of the first half he found quarterback turned receiver R Ben Chomolok for a 7-yard strike to make it 38 – 3 into halftime.

The only scoring in the second half came from the Kodiaks kicker on a 38 yd. FG.

The lone Sun hi-lite of the half came at the end of the game as DB Kenley Williams collected his third INT of the night.

Head Coach Travis Miller decided early in the third quarter to rest his starters giving the backups much needed game experience.

Sun net offence in the second half was only 106 yards, finishing the night with 361 yds.

Running back Elelyon Noa, BCFC and CJFL leader in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns, had a relatively quiet night with only 10 carries for 104 yards, 1 TD. His rushing yards total for the season is 1,152.

Okanagan QB Marek Filipek finished with 11 of 19 for 175 yds, and 3 TD’s, QB Liam Kroeger was 2 of 2 for 22 yds after replacing Filipek late in the game.

Sun LB Jacob Bond continues to lead the BCFC in Solo Tackles with 51 after picking up 5 against the Kodiaks, teammate LB Grayson Statham kept pace with 5 as well.

The Sun close out the 2024 regular season with two home games, Saturday September 21st 7:00 PM, in what could be the deciding game for first place vs the Westshore Rebels and Saturday September 28th, 4:00 PM vs Chilliwack Huskers.

Tickets are available by visiting okanagansun.ca for both games.