The Okanagan Sun are returning to Regina, SK., for the second time in two years, to once again face the Regina Thunder in the CJFL National Semi-Final on Sunday October 27 th , kick-off 12:00 PM (PDT).

The last trip to the Queen City for the Sun resulted in winning the National Championship, Canadian Bowl, 21-19 over Regina in 2022.

Among football purists it is long believed that defence wins championships. If that is the case, then Sunday’s game between the Sun and Thunder should be an epic defensive battle.

The Sun finished their regular season at 10 and 0, while the Thunder were 6 and 2, those two losses at the hands of the Saskatoon Hilltops, who the Thunder dispatched in the PFC final 24-19.

The Thunder allowed only 127 points against over 8 games, 15.8 pts/game, while the Sun gave up 137 points over 10 games, 13.7 pts/game, both very stingy defences.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

On the offensive side of the ball the Sun have relied on their fleet footed RB Elelyon Noa, who led the nation in rushing yards in the regular season, and thru two playoff games has 128 yards with 3 TD’s.

Sun WR Jordayne Falconer has been a favorite target during the playoffs, 7 catches for 171 yards and 1 TD. WR Ben Chomolok has 7 receptions for 77 yards.

Expect QB Liam Kroeger to get the start in Regina, he went the distance in the Cullen Cup, completing 16 of 24 for 237 yards and 1 TD.

When you talk about stingy defences, the Sun defensive backs are some of the best in the country. Thru two playoff games they have intercepted 11 passes for 181 yards and 2 touchdowns. DB Easton Fenske leads the pick-off parade with 4 and 1 TD, followed by DB David Lewis with 3 picks.

The Regina Thunder offence features not one, but two exceptional running backs. In the PFC final RB Sadik Sadik and RB Ryland Leichert combined for 296 yards rushing. Sadik had 28 carries for 178 yds., Leichert rushed 20 times for 118 yds.

The Thunder rely heavily on their running backs to carry the offence, evident from the PFC Final where QB Ethan Hugg and QB Carter Moberg combined to throw for only 64 yards.

Sunday’s winner advances to the Canadian Bowl, November 9th, which will be hosted by the Ontario Football Conference champions, either St. Claire Saints from Windsor or London Beefeaters who play on Saturday October 26th at 4:00 PM PDT.

Sunday October 27TH, 2024

Leibel Field, Regina, SK.

Kick-off 1:00 PM (CDT) 12:00 PM (PDT)

Radio Broadcast – AM1150 – Stephen Keppler and Jason Casey

Streaming at CJFLTV.com

Special Notes : The Okanagan Sun will charter to Regina on Saturday Oct. 26, returning after the game on Sunday Oct 27. There are a limited number of seats available to the public. For further details and pricing, contact Nat Nagy, President, Okanagan Sun Football Club at nathaniel@bronag.ca or C.250.859.2968.

Also, to help off-set travel expenses for the team a Go Fund Me page has been created at https://gofund.me/b903c283

A watch party will be held at Dakoda’s Pub on Sunday Oct. 27th.