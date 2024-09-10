Last week, the Sun Valley Cruisers Car Club presented the North Okanagan Hospice Society (NOHS) with a charitable donation of $1,500.00 to support our service delivery both in Hospice house and into the community, including “Hospice At Home.”

Representatives of the Sun Valley Cruisers Car Club Don Leveille, Craig Wyllie, Oscar DesRosiers and Wayne Klippert drove their collector cars and hot rods to the NOHS parking lot to mark the special occasion. This is the 5th year that the Sun Valley Cruisers Car Club has made a financial donation to NOHS. The Club raises funds by getting used batteries from cars & trucks, as well as aluminum, brass and copper to sell forward.

Executive Director Lisa Matthews and Hospice Manager Michelle Turner were on-site to accept the cheque from the Club and share their gratitude.

Lisa Matthews mentioned “It is great to have this group come out and support our work every year, it is the continued efforts of organizations such as these, that make NOHS the success we see today.” Starting in the Fall, NOHS will be piloting a new “Hospice at Home” program to assist with hospice palliative care for residents who wish to end their lives at home.