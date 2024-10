The Board of Education announces the retirement of Kevin Kaardal, Superintendent of Schools/CEO, after 40 years in education, 10 with Central Okanagan Public Schools. "Over the past decade, Kevin's leadership navigated unique challenges while achieving extraordinary growth in academic success," said Lee-Ann Tiede, Chair of the Board of Education. "Kevin's many contributions will leave a legacy; his steadfast dedication set a standard that will inspire leaders in our district for years to come." Since 1985, Kaardal has been a teacher, Vice-Principal, Principal, Assistant Superintendent, Deputy Superintendent, and Superintendent of Schools/CEO in school districts across Western Canada. His tenure in the Central Okanagan since 2015 is marked by leadership of dedicated teams to consistently improve student learning outcomes. The past two years have seen the best learning results in District history, above provincial and national norms, with a graduation rate of 96 per cent, an Indigenous graduation rate of 86 per cent, and for students on-reserve (Westbank First Nation), a graduation rate near 100 per cent. Kaardal credits much of the collective achievement to staff and students embracing and applying annual themes of kindness, joy, gratitude, courage, hope, wonder, caring communities, and togetherness. "Kevin exemplifies every quality that makes a truly great superintendent—leadership, vision, empathy, and an unwavering commitment to student success," said Julia Fraser, Vice Chair for the Board of Education. "Kevin’s collaborative spirit and strong relationships with staff, students, and the broader community have fostered a culture of trust and innovation. His legacy will be felt for years to come, and we are grateful for his wisdom, compassion, and relentless pursuit of excellence." First inspired to teach by his grandmother and accomplished in teaching many subjects at the junior and high school levels, Kevin Kaardal's personal interests include athletics, fine art, and paleontology. These enriched his enthusiastic support of Central Okanagan Public Schools sports teams, art exhibitions, and theatre productions, as he consistently celebrated student and teacher achievements with his attendance at events and insights at public board meetings.

"I am grateful for the privilege of serving in the Central Okanagan and working with so many talented professionals and support staff who put students first," said Kaardal. "When we ensure each student is safe, cared for, and fed, we allow them to focus on their learning and thrive as lifelong learners. I'm also grateful for our many community partners - together, we improved young people's life chances and learners' ability to flourish." Kaardal was honoured with numerous professional and academic awards over his career. He is a published author and frequent presenter at provincial, national, and international conferences. He served on multiple national and provincial boards and advisory committees, including as a national advisor for the College Board of Canada, and held executive positions including President of the Canadian Association of School System Administrators and President of the BC School Superintendents Association. In recent years, Kaardal served on multiple Ministry of Education and Child Care committees. Senior staff are proud of his leadership serving on the K-12 COVID Steering Committee, as the Thompson-Okanagan COVID 19 Rapid Response Team Co-Chair with the Deputy Chief Medical Officer. As a result, Central Okanagan Public Schools was able to stay open to inperson instruction for 96 and 98 per cent of students during the two years of the pandemic thanks to collaboration with Interior Health and the heroic work of the Central Okanagan's staff. Kaardal also led through multiple wildfires and floods and minimized learning disruption by working with District staff and Emergency Operations Services. The Central Okanagan Board of Education thanks Kevin Kaardal for his longtime service and many achievements in the Central Okanagan. Kaardal's last day of work will be June 30, 2025.