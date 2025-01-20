Starting today, with extreme cold warning forecasts of – 10 or below in effect across the Okanagan, the City continues to work alongside partners to lessen the risks and impacts of extreme cold weather on those sheltering outdoors in winter weather conditions.

Frontline agencies -- including Commissionaires, Downtown On-Call patrols, Bylaw Services, community outreach agencies, the Kelowna Fire Department and RCMP -- will all be conducting wellness checks, distributing warming supplies and encouraging access to shelter beds and medical assistance as needed. In addition, warming buses will be available from 4pm to 8pm at a number of locations and a stationary warming tent will be open at the City’s designated outdoor shelter site on Richter Street and Rail Trail (at 735 Weddell Place) from 5pm to 8am.