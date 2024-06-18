The officer was able to determine the truck, despite having been repainted, was stolen out of Alberta. Two suspects in the vehicle were arrested for Possession of Stolen Property and later released by police. Lake Country RCMP will be recommending charges of possession of stolen property over $5000.

On June 10, 2024, police observed one of the same suspects driving a rental vehicle towing a large boat into a local boat launch. The suspect was stopped by police and it was determined the boat was stolen, also out of Alberta. The suspect was arrested again for Possession of Stolen Property and released on paperwork by police. Lake Country RCMP will be recommending charges of possession of stolen property over $5000 for this incident as well.

Investigation into both incidents remain ongoing and Lake Country RCMP are working with RCMP in Alberta to find any other linkages in crime or suspects. If anyone has any information regarding these offences or any other similar type offences, please call the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288 or you can report anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppers.net .

“Lake Country RCMP remains committed in reducing property theft in our community, targeting those responsible and bringing them before the courts” Cpl. Ryder Birtwistle Watch Commander