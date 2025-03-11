A 45-year-old man is in custody following a dynamic arrest that included the use of RCMP Air Services, Police Dog Services and several frontline officers.

On March 10, 2025 at approximately 12:00 p.m., West Kelowna RCMP were advised of a suspect vehicle travelling southbound on Westside Road that was involved in a possible theft of wire from the Vernon area. RCMP Air Services located the suspect vehicle and provided updates to frontline officers who attempted a traffic stop. The suspect driver is alleged to have fled and travelled into the Rose Valley area.

Air Services continued monitoring the suspect vehicle to Olympus Way where the lone male driver exited and fled on foot. Police Service Dog Mysan and his handler located the suspect male who was almost immediately taken into custody despite the suspect’s best attempts on foot.

The male suspect sustained only minor injuries during his arrest and remains in custody, scheduled to appear in court March 11, 2025.

“This was a very dynamic and well executed multi-jurisdictional arrest with many moving parts,” says S/Sgt. Brendan Dolan NCO i/c West Kelowna Detachment. “I commend our frontline officers and special teams who mitigated a significant amount of risk to public safety as a result of this person’s actions.”