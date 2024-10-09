On October 6, 2024, between 12:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., a 2011 Ford F350 was stolen from a residence parked in the 900 block of Paret Rd in Kelowna.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., the stolen vehicle was spotted by the owner on Carrs Landing where they began to follow the fleeing vehicle at a high rate of speed. Lake Country RCMP received several calls reporting the suspect vehicle operating dangerously and colliding with several other vehicles that were left with significant damage. Lake country and Kelowna RCMP officers located the stolen truck abandoned on Hwy 97 south of Commonwealth Dr with significant damage and the suspect driver who was apprehended nearby by the owner and other individuals prior to police arrival.

The suspect who is known to police, was held in custody for court and remains in custody. The suspect driver has been charged with several criminal driving offences and possession of stolen property.

“This was an exceptionally dangerous situation and it is very fortunate that no one was injured, including innocent bystanders, the witnesses or the suspect. The RCMP take property crime very seriously however, the public safety of individuals is paramount and far supersedes the recovery of stolen property. We remind the public that if you see a crime in progress, to report it to police immediately and provide as much detail as possible including suspect description and the direction of travel. The RCMP have specialized resources available including the use of air services and covert vehicles to safely locate and apprehend individuals in similar situations,” Cpl. Ryder Birtwistle Lake Country Detachment Commander, Media Liaison.