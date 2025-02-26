West Kelowna RCMP are looking to speak with the two individuals pictured that were involved in a suspicious circumstance that took place on February 17, 2025 at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Rosefield Drive in West Kelowna.

Neighbourhood surveillance shows two individuals and a dark coloured pickup truck associated to the incident, with whom police are looking to identify and speak with to clarify some details. One individual is believed to be a male and the other a female.

“There is no active criminal investigation at this time, however in reviewing the video and out of an abundance of caution, we would like to speak with these two individuals to clarify why they were there and what they were doing,” Cpl. Michael Gauthier Media Relations Officer. “If you were present during this incident, please contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 and reference file number 2025-8593.”