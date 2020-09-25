Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of suspicious item in the area of 2255 Enterprise Way on Friday, November 8th.

At approximately 08:50am Kelowna RCMP received a report from Kelowna Fire Department of a suspicious item in the area of the Fire Hall on Enterprise Way

Upon police attendance the area was cordoned off, the roads surrounding the are were closed and the Fire Hall evacuated.

“The RCMP’s Explosive Demolition Unit was consulted and Police Dog Services attended. The item was determined not to be an explosive device. Police would like to thank the public for staying out of the area during this time“ said Sergeant Laura Pollock, Media Relations Officer.

The road remaind closed for a short period of time in order for the investigation to be complete.

Anyone with information including dash cam footage around the area can call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and quote file number # 24-65947 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.