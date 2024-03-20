On March 19, 2024 at approximately 1:30 p.m., Kelowna RCMP received a report of a suspicious package from a resident in the Rutland community. The unexpected package which was confirmed to have come from out of country, concerned the caller who ultimately turned it over to police.

In an effort to safely process and examine the parcel and its contents, police consulted with several specialized agencies including the Kelowna Fire Department. A unified decision was made to treat the package as hazardous until further analysis could be made. RCMP units and the Kelowna Fire Department were observed wearing hazmat suits while further analysis was being completed, including isolating the lone civilian and several police officers exposed to the package as well as cordoning off any areas necessary to ensure everyone’s safety while doing so.

The package was eventually confirmed safe and seized for further analysis by the RCMP. Thank you to the Kelowna Fire Department for assisting and the public for understanding any necessary area closures.