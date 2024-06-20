Beginning Monday, June 24, through to the expected completion on Friday, Aug. 16, Sutherland Ave. will be closed from Gordon Drive to Capri Street for construction on the Sutherland Active Transportation Corridor (ATC).

Motorists and cyclists are advised to take alternate routes.

Construction hours are Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, work may occur outside of these hours, on evenings and weekends to minimize impacts on residents and limit the time of construction in the area. Outside of the construction hours, access will be limited to residents of the area.

Access to local businesses will be maintained throughout the construction period. However, transit stops in this block will be temporarily closed.

This construction is part of a larger project to extend the Sutherland Active Transportation Corridor from Ethel Street to Burtch Road. In addition to 1.2 kilometres of new bi-directional cycle track, the project will add LED streetlights, intersection improvements, new crosswalks throughout the corridor and utility upgrades. Crews will shift east as the work is completed to focus on Capri Street to Chandler Street sections later this summer.

The $3.5-million active transportation corridor project is funded in part by Canada Community Building Fund and once complete it will fill the final gap in the East-West bike network, improving accessibility, safety and convenience for cyclists and pedestrians. This expansion will provide a continuous active transportation route linking the waterfront, Landmark District, Parkinson Recreation Centre, and the Rail Trail. It will also link the East-West Bike network to the Ethel Active Transportation Corridor.