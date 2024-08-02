The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO), following recommendations from Interior Health Authority, has issued a swimming advisory at Reiswig Regional Park following higher than acceptable E.coli counts in water samples.

Residents are advised to follow posted notices at Reiswig Regional Park and not to swim or engage in water-related recreational activities until further notice. If water is ingested, swimmers may develop gastrointestinal illness, skin rashes and/or eye, ear and throat symptoms. The very young, the very old and people with weakened immunity are the most susceptible.

Beach water quality can fluctuate due to factors including currents, runoff, and the outflow of creeks, changing environmental factors, waterfowl and animal waste. Beach water quality is typically poorer in summer due to warmer water temperatures and the number of people swimming.

For more information on beach water quality, visit interiorhealth.ca.

While the advisory is in place, explore another regional park with lake access; Kopje Regional Park in Lake Country has a beach, swimming area and ample parking.






