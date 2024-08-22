A swimming advisory has been issued for Rotary Beach in Rotary Beach Park. The beach is not closed, but swimming advisory signs have been posted so that the public can make an informed choice based on latest beach water quality readings.

Other Kelowna beaches are not under advisory and are safe for swimming at this time.

The very young, older adults and people with weakened immunity are the most susceptible to infection related to bacterial counts in the water. When E. coli reaches 400 units per 100 millilitre sample, it’s expected that one per cent of bathers may develop gastrointestinal (stomach) illness if these bacteria are ingested. Eye, ear and throat symptoms, as well as skin rashes (not swimmer’s itch), can occur more frequently.

“We’re seeing a greater amount of plant material in that part of Okanagan Lake as well as the presence of ducks and geese, which can result in higher bacterial counts. We are asking the public not to swim or engage in water-related recreation activities at Rotary Beach until the beach water quality advisory has been lifted,” says Ed Hoppe, Water Quality and Customer Care Supervisor. “Most people would be fine, but there is that one per cent who could become ill.”

A swimming advisory is a notice to swimmers that bacterial levels are currently higher than those allowed in the BC Recreational Water Quality Guidelines. The maximum allowable number of E. coli bacteria in recreational water is 400 per 100-millilitre sample at any one point in time.

Beach water quality is tested weekly and reported to Interior Health. When guidelines are exceeded, testing frequency is increased to daily until results fall within acceptable levels, at which time the advisory can be lifted.

When a swimming advisory is in place, signs will be posted at the affected beach.

While there is an advisory at Rotary Beach, the City has several other designated swimming beaches for residents and visitors to enjoy. A map of all Kelowna beaches is available at kelowna.ca/parks.

For more information, visit kelowna.ca/parks or call the swimming advisory hotline at 250-469-8455.