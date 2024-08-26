A swimming advisory has been issued for Kalamalka Beach due to high bacteriological counts found in the water at various locations in the swim area. The fecal indicator bacteria levels exceed the Guidelines for Canadian Recreational Water Quality.

The prolonged hot summer weather escalated bacteria and algae growth in the lake, and last weeks strong wind event stirred up the lake, bringing the bacteria and algae towards the beach.

The District of Coldstream will continue to submit water samples to Interior Health and will lift the advisory as soon as testing indicates the bacteria levels have returned to acceptable levels the swimming advisory will be lifted.

Tips to protect yourself: