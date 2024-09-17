City of Kelowna, in consultation with Interior Health, has lifted the Swimming Advisory for Rotary Beach in Rotary Beach Park effective immediately. Regular testing indicates the beach now meets the BC Recreational Water Quality Guidelines.

A Swimming Advisory for Rotary Beach was put in place on August 27 when bacterial counts measured higher than acceptable E.coli counts. When bacterial counts are above the standard, swimming, particularly in shallow water, may increase the risk of illness.

Beach water quality can fluctuate due to a number of factors including lake currents, plant debris, changing environmental factors, and waterfowl and other animal waste. It is typically poorer in the summer when the warm weather increases bacterial growth and swimmers stir up the lake bottom.

Each summer, City staff test and analyze water samples from our beaches and consult with Interior Health before an advisory is issued. Kelowna beaches being regularly tested include: Sarsons, City Park, Rotary, Waterfront Park, Boyce-Gyro and Strathcona.

To help enhance beach water quality please:

Do not feed the birds, ducks or geese.

Do not take your pet to the beach and swim in the water. Dogs are only permitted at designated dog beaches.

Do not litter. Dispose of all waste in garbage cans.

Change diapered children in bathroom facilities, not on the beach.

Dispose of boat sewage in onshore sanitary facilities.

Wash your hands with soap and water after using the toilet or after changing diapers.

If you have diarrhea, please do not swim.

For more information, visit kelowna.ca/beachwaterquality or call the Swimming Advisory Hotline at 250-469-8455.