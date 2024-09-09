For information on Beach Advisories in the Interior Health region, please see the Interior Health website at: https://services.interiorhealth.ca/publichealthprotection/waternotifications.aspx

The Interior Health Authority has RESCINDED the Swimming Advisory for Kalamalka Beach. Recent test results indicate bacteriological counts found in the water at various locations are much lower and within the Guidelines for Canadian Recreational Water Quality.

Original

The swim advisory issued for Kalamalka Beach remains in effect which means the water is not suitable for swimming.

The Advisory is due to high bacteriological counts found in the water at various locations in the swim area. The fecal indicator bacteria levels exceed the Guidelines for Canadian Recreational Water Quality.

The District of Coldstream will continue to submit water samples to Interior Health. Once Interior Health confirms bacteria levels have returned to acceptable levels, the swimming advisory will be lifted.

